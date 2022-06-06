Marketing Portfolio
Campaigns + Strategic Content Initiatives for MasteryPrep
ACT Strategic Partnership Launch
In summer 2025, led the announcement of MasteryPrep’s strategic partnership with ACT Education Corp. and the launch of two products—ACT Online Prep, Powered by MasteryPrep and WorkKeys Curriculum—through an integrated campaign.
- Website: ACT Online Prep Overview | WorkKeys Curriculum Overview
- PR: Press Release
- Social Media: Partnership Announcement | WorkKeys Launch
- Blog: Post 1 | Post 2
- Joint Webinar with ACT: View Recording
- Video: ACT Online Prep Demo
Sirius Education Acquisition Launch
In 2025, led an integrated, multi-channel campaign supporting MasteryPrep’s acquisition of Sirius Education Solutions, bringing together two mission-driven organizations committed to improving readiness outcomes for students across the state of Texas.
- Website: Texas Solutions Webpage | STAAR Solutions Webpage
- PR: Press Release
- Social Media: Acqusition Announcement | Follow-Up Post
- Video: Boot Camps for Texas
- Sales Enablement: Sirius + MasteryPrep Case Study
Website Redesign + Optimization
As Director of Content, led efforts to significantly restructure and redesign the MasteryPrep website, including the following initiatives:
Boot Camp Campaign
Led content strategy and campaign execution for MasteryPrep Boot Camps to support awareness, engagement, and registrations.
- Website: Boot Camp Webpage | Boot Camp for the ACT Webpage
- Social Media: Testimonial | White Paper Promotion | Video
- Blog: Post 1 | Post 2 | Post 3
- Videos: Boot Camp Promo | Instructor Q&A | On-Site Filming
- Webinar: Splendora ISD Panel
- Sales Enablement: Case Study 1 | Case Study 2