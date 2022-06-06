  • About Jordan

    Jordan's passion for writing began at a young age, but it was when he started working as a reporter and editor on his high school and college newspapers that he truly discovered his passion for investigative research and storytelling. The art of interviewing people with interesting stories to share and piecing those stories together into narratives turned from a hobby into a career. After working in the journalism industry, Jordan transitioned to content marketing. He also continues to pursue his passion for reporting as a freelance writer for publications including HISTORY.com, Smithsonian Magazine, USA TODAY, and various blogs and websites.

     

    Jordan has experience in both content strategy and creation and aims to strike the right balance between being data-driven and creative in his editorial decision-making. Based in New York City, Jordan is the Director of Content and Communications at MasteryPrep, a company in the K-12 education industry that values access to standardized, high-stakes test prep for low-income students. Previously, he led the Marketing Communications function at ERB in the K-12 assessment sector, having also created content for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Emeritus, and the Education vertical of U.S. News & World Report.

     

    As a freelance writer, Jordan's areas of focus and interest include education, history, and marketing. Don't hesitate to reach out with any writing, editing, and research opportunities if you're looking to collaborate!

    Professional Experience

    • MasteryPrep, Director of Content and Communications (2024-Present)
    • ERB, Director of Digital Strategy and Marketing Communications (2023-2024)
    • Emeritus, Enterprise Content Marketing Manager (2021-2023)
    • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), Senior Content Marketing Manager (2018-2021)
    • U.S. News & World Report, Editor, Online Education (2015-2018)

     

    Education

    Georgetown University, Master of Professional Studies (2018-2020)

    Integrated Marketing Communications

     

    Emory University, Bachelor of Arts (2010-2014)

    Journalism and History

     

    Freelance Writing Experience

     

