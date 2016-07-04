ABOUT ME
I'm a Content Marketing Manager for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and was previously an editor and reporter for U.S. News & World Report's Education section. I have also written for USA Today, Ripleys.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Where I've Worked
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
CONTENT MARKETING MANAGER (April 2018 - Present)
Create, edit and manage content related to K-12 education for the HMH Shaped blog, social media channels, emails, infographics, eBooks, etc. Develop content marketing strategies for various campaigns to promote HMH K-12 programs and services and engage an audience of teachers and administrators.
Various Websites/Publications, Including USA Today, U.S. News & World Report, Ripleys.com
FREELANCE WRITER (January 2013 - Present)
Contributed feature stories to special sections of USA Today and wrote an article for the Tech vertical. Covered online higher education as a freelancer for U.S. News & World Report. Have also written for Ripleys.com and HuffPost College.
U.S. News & World Report
EDITOR, ONLINE EDUCATION (December 2015 - March 2018)
Covered online higher education for U.S. News Education, producing digital content including articles, slideshows, interactive graphics and FAQs. Managed the Online Learning Lessons blog, soliciting and reviewing bloggers' pitches and maintaining a weekly content calendar. Developed content strategies to drive traffic to the Education vertical through search engine optimization and data traffic analysis. Hosted Twitter chats. Created videos. Occasionally also covered college and graduate school admissions.
World Education Services
DIGITAL CONTENT WRITER AND BLOGGER (May 2015 - November 2015)
Served as the WES Student Advisor (now WES Advisor) blog's primary writer covering international education and studying abroad in the U.S. Managed a team of remote freelance writers and maintained the content calendar. Managed the blog's social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook. Increased Twitter following by 500 percent in six months. Edited and created website content, e-guides and webinars. Hosted a live webinar and an in-person panel discussion with education experts.
National September 11 Memorial & Museum
RESEARCH AND DIGITAL PROJECTS ASSOCIATE (July 2014 - May 2015)
Worked in the Department of Communications and Marketing. Managed the 911memorial.org blog calendar, writing posts and developing a new content strategy that involved soliciting pitches from museum staff and guest contributors. Ran Google+ and contributed to social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. Launched the museum's Tumblr account. Scheduled museum signage using a CMS. Tracked and compiled media coverage about the organization. Conducted press tours of the museum.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
BREAKING NEWS INTERN (February 2014 - May 2014)
Reported on school lockdowns, traffic accidents and Amber Alerts in real time. Produced news briefs for "Crime Time," the newspaper’s metro Atlanta crime blog.
USA Today
BREAKING NEWS/ONLINE INTERN (June 2013 - August 2013)
Wrote more than a dozen print and online stories for a national audience. Managed the news section of usatoday.com, determining story placement and monitoring traffic and AP wires. Created headlines for the website and mobile app and added graphics, photos and videos to online articles.
Education
Georgetown University
M.P.S. (2018-2020, expected)
Integrated Marketing Communications
Courses: Content Strategy, Marketing Ethics, Consumer Research and Insights, IMC Campaign Planning, Innovations in IMC, The Brand Concept
Emory University
B.A. (2010-2014)
Journalism, History
Activities/Leadership: Served as Executive Editor of the independent student newspaper, The Emory Wheel
Awards:
• Georgia College Press Association, Better Newspaper Contest, first place, objective news reporting (Spring 2013)
• Society of Professional Journalists, Mark of Excellence Awards, second place, general news reporting (Spring 2013)
• Dean's list (four semesters)
Writing Clips
U.S. News & World Report
Law Schools Experiment With Partially Online Learning
Transferring Colleges: 10 Frequently Asked Questions
Choose an Online Degree Program to Become a Licensed Teacher
Is a Top Online MBA Worth It?
Science Course, Lab Options Vary in Online Bachelor's Programs
5 Things to Know About Accelerated B.A./J.D. Programs
Explore College Admission Trends at Top National Universities in 4 Graphs
USA Today
1969 Sir George Williams Affair Was Canada's Civil Rights Reckoning
Triumph or Tragedy? Freedmen's Bureau Left Complicated Historical Legacy
'We Did a Great Thing,' at a Great Price
Photographer Chronicled Movement – and Informed on It
Companies, Public Connect With Wireless Smartphone Chargers
Unprecedented Media Coverage Got Up Close, Personal
Mobile Health Apps Weigh on Weight Watchers' Results
Bar Mitzvah Lessons Go Online in Digital Age
Oregon State University Ecampus
Shaped Blog, HMHCo.com
In Blended Learning, Combine 'Old School' Teaching With Modern-Day Technology
What Is Social-Emotional Learning? Insights and Resources for Teachers
How and Why to Use Social Media as a School or District Leader
3 Issues K-12 School Districts Need to Address This Year
Digital Media Projects
Social Media
For U.S. News & World Report:
Twitter chat (#OnlineEdTips): What Employers Think of Online Degrees
Twitter chat (#OnlineEdTips): Paying for Your Online Undergraduate Education
Preview article
Video
For U.S. News & World Report:
4 Surprises About Online Education
Wrote script, appeared on camera, assisted with editing and conducted interviews
7 Types of College Campus Visits
Produced and edited a 90-second video to supplement an article on usnews.com
Graphics and Interactives
For U.S. News & World Report:
School Supplies List for Online Students (interactive)
National Universities With Online Bachelor's Programs (map)
What Employers Look at When Assessing Online Degrees (interactive)
6 Career Change Stories From Online Students (interactive)
U.S. News Data: The Average Online Bachelor's Student (graphics)