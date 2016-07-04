Served as the WES Student Advisor (now WES Advisor) blog's primary writer covering international education and studying abroad in the U.S. Managed a team of remote freelance writers and maintained the content calendar. Managed the blog's social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook. Increased Twitter following by 500 percent in six months. Edited and created website content, e-guides and webinars. Hosted a live webinar and an in-person panel discussion with education experts.