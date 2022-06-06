Writer • Editor • Storyteller • Content Strategist
Jordan Friedman is a Chicago-based journalist specializing in history, true crime, and education. As a freelance writer with a passion for investigate research, he contributes to Smithsonian Magazine, National Geographic, A&E Crime + Investigation, and HISTORY.com, often exploring overlooked stories with enduring relevance.
He also serves as Director of Content and Communications at MasteryPrep and previously covered online higher education as a reporter and editor at U.S. News & World Report. In 2025, he founded Directional Content Services, LLC, a content marketing consultancy focused on helping mission-driven organizations shape compelling brand narratives.